The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-7) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Utah Jazz (7-15) on Monday, December 11 at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Thunder won on Friday 138-136 against the Warriors in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team-high 38 points led the Thunder in the win.

Thunder vs Jazz Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Williams SG Questionable Hip 17.9 4.2 3.7

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and KJZZ

