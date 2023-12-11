The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-5) are welcoming in the Utah Jazz (6-11) for a contest between Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, KJZZ

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.1 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Josh Giddey posts 12.1 points, 5.8 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jalen Williams posts 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Luguentz Dort posts 10.7 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, John Collins gets the Jazz 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

The Jazz are receiving 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk this year.

Thunder vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Thunder Jazz 119.6 Points Avg. 114.2 111.3 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 49.8% Field Goal % 45.2% 40.5% Three Point % 35.8%

