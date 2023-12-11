Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in St. Louis County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in St. Louis County, Missouri? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
St. Louis County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
