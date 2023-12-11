The New York Giants (4-8) host a streaking Green Bay Packers (6-6) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers have won three games in a row.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Packers and Giants can be seen in this article before you bet on Monday's matchup.

Packers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 6.5 37 -300 +240

Packers vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The average total in Green Bay's outings this year is 42.4, 5.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Packers are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.

Green Bay has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants have played six games this season that have gone over 37 combined points scored.

The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 40.5, 3.5 more points than this game's total.

The Giants have covered the spread four times this year (4-7-1).

The Giants have been underdogs in 11 games this season and won three (27.3%) of those contests.

New York has entered five games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Packers vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 21.5 18 20.3 8 42.4 7 12 Giants 13.3 32 24.3 26 40.5 6 12

Packers vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its past three contests.

In Green Bay's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Packers have totaled only 15 more points than their opponents this season (1.2 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 133 points (11 per game).

Giants

New York has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its last three contests.

The Giants have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 42.2 42.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.7 23.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 4-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-4 3-1 2-3

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 39.4 41.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 21.4 25.9 ATS Record 4-7-1 2-2-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 0-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 2-3 1-5

