Jalen Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Utah Jazz on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams put up 28 points and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 138-136 win versus the Warriors.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.9 18.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 3.4 PRA -- 25.8 26.3 PR -- 22.1 22.9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Jazz

Williams is responsible for taking 12.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Thunder rank 17th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 119.7 points per contest.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz give up 27.8 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the 27th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 28 9 1 5 1 0 0 3/5/2023 34 32 5 5 4 2 2 3/3/2023 33 20 6 4 1 1 4 2/23/2023 38 9 6 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.