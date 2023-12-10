UMKC vs. Western Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's contest that pits the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-1) against the UMKC Kangaroos (4-5) at Swinney Recreation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Western Illinois. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Kangaroos head into this game after an 84-34 victory over Bellevue (NE) on Wednesday.
UMKC vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
UMKC vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Illinois 70, UMKC 68
Other Summit Predictions
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- The Kangaroos beat the No. 174-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas State Red Wolves, 62-57, on December 2, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- UMKC has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- The Kangaroos have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).
UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 174) on December 2
- 73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 321) on November 6
- 77-46 over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 22
UMKC Leaders
- Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Dom Phillips: 8.7 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (9-for-42)
- Lisa Thomas: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%
- Emani Bennett: 8.2 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 53.6 FG%
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 66.1 points per game to rank 186th in college basketball while giving up 61.9 per outing to rank 134th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.
