The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hulman Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Sycamores give up.
  • Southeast Missouri State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.4 points.
  • Indiana State's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Sycamores put up 7.5 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Redhawks give up (75.1).
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Sycamores shoot 37.2% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Redhawks concede defensively.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

  • Jaliyah Green: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Alecia Doyle: 13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Amiyah Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG%
  • Kiyley Flowers: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Harris-Stowe W 86-48 Show Me Center
12/2/2023 @ Missouri L 88-43 Mizzou Arena
12/6/2023 @ Purdue L 83-57 Mackey Arena
12/10/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
12/19/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Show Me Center
12/21/2023 Evansville - Show Me Center

