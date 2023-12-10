The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hulman Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Sycamores give up.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.4 points.

Indiana State's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

The Sycamores put up 7.5 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Redhawks give up (75.1).

Southeast Missouri State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Sycamores shoot 37.2% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Redhawks concede defensively.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Alecia Doyle: 13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Amiyah Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG%

6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG% Kiyley Flowers: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Schedule