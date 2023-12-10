How to Watch the Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-6) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when visiting the Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hulman Center, airing at 1:00 PM ET.
Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks score an average of 68.3 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 72.4 the Sycamores give up.
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 72.4 points.
- Indiana State's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Sycamores put up 7.5 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Redhawks give up (75.1).
- Southeast Missouri State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Sycamores shoot 37.2% from the field, 9.3% lower than the Redhawks concede defensively.
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Alecia Doyle: 13.5 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Amiyah Buchanan: 6.0 PTS, 42.2 FG%
- Kiyley Flowers: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.9 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 86-48
|Show Me Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 88-43
|Mizzou Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 83-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/19/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Show Me Center
