When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Rashee Rice score a touchdown?

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has 591 receiving yards on 52 catches (65 targets) with five TDs this campaign, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Rice has posted a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0

