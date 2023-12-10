Noah Gray has a tough matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills give up 203.3 passing yards per game, eighth-best in the NFL.

Gray's 22 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 246 yards (to average 20.5 per game) and two TDs.

Gray vs. the Bills

Gray vs the Bills (since 2021): 2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 13.5 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills give up 203.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills have the No. 16 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Gray Receiving Insights

In seven of 12 games this season, Gray has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Gray has 6.4% of his team's target share (29 targets on 450 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 29 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 6.9% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

