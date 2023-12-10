The Wichita State Shockers (4-5) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Kansas vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks' 70.3 points per game are just 3.5 more points than the 66.8 the Shockers allow.

Kansas has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Wichita State has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.3 points.

The Shockers record only 0.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Jayhawks give up (63.0).

When Wichita State puts up more than 63.0 points, it is 2-2.

Kansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.

This season the Shockers are shooting 37.5% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Jayhawks give up.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.7 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%

Kansas Schedule