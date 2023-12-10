The Wichita State Shockers (3-3) face the Kansas Jayhawks (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kansas vs. Wichita State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kansas Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ McCarty: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Salese Blow: 11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Players to Watch

Abies: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jobe: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK McCarty: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Blow: 11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.