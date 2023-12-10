Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bills have given up 116.7 rushing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Edwards-Helaire, on 40 carries, has compiled 140 rushing yards (12.7 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Edwards-Helaire has also reeled in seven balls for 44 yards (4.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Edwards-Helaire vs. the Bills

Edwards-Helaire vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 35.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 35.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bills have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Bills allow 116.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 20th-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Bills have scored eight touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Bills' defense is ninth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Chiefs vs Bills on Fubo!

Chiefs Player Previews

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Edwards-Helaire with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Edwards-Helaire Rushing Insights

The Chiefs, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.7% of the time while running 40.3%.

He has handled 13.2% of his team's 304 rushing attempts this season (40).

Edwards-Helaire has one rushing touchdown this season in 11 games played.

He has 3.4% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has four carries in the red zone (7.1% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Edwards-Helaire Receiving Insights

So far this year, Edwards-Helaire hasn't exceeded the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Edwards-Helaire has received 2.0% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He has racked up 4.9 yards per target (44 yards on nine targets).

Edwards-Helaire does not have a TD reception this year in 11 games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Edwards-Helaire's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.