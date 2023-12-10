The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will face off against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Chiefs' upcoming matchup versus Bills, see the column below, where we provide statistics to assist you with your in-game betting choices.

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Bills matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have led five times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 4.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bills have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills have won the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging three points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.8 points on average in that quarter.

After 12 games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the fourth quarter five times and won seven times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 14 In-Game Primers

Chiefs vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have led eight times (6-2 in those games), have been losing two times (0-2), and have been tied two times (2-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bills have been winning seven times and have been behind five times.

2nd Half

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

The Bills have lost the second half four times and won in the second half eight times in 12 games this year.

Rep the Chiefs or the Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.