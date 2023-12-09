The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 138.5.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMKC -4.5 138.5

UMKC Betting Records & Stats

UMKC and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

The average total in UMKC's outings this year is 142.4, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Kangaroos have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

UMKC won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Kangaroos have played as a favorite of -200 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for UMKC.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMKC 4 66.7% 71.7 136.6 70.8 144.9 138.5 Lindenwood 3 50% 64.9 136.6 74.1 144.9 137.8

Additional UMKC Insights & Trends

The Kangaroos put up 71.7 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Lions allow.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMKC 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0 Lindenwood 2-4-0 2-3 3-3-0

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMKC Lindenwood 6-8 Home Record 9-4 3-11 Away Record 2-14 3-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 61.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

