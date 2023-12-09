The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Darius Beane: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Keith Haymon: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Cole: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Beane: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Talton: 7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Ruffin: 4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Haymon: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 337th 63.8 Points Scored 73.8 211th 249th 74.0 Points Allowed 73.7 244th 297th 30.0 Rebounds 31.2 266th 302nd 7.2 Off. Rebounds 12.2 32nd 309th 5.5 3pt Made 8.3 104th 352nd 9.2 Assists 13.3 179th 255th 13.2 Turnovers 12.8 226th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.