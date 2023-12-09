The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will try to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Lions allow to opponents.
  • The Kangaroos are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions sit at 307th.
  • The Kangaroos record just 2.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than the Lions allow (74.1).
  • UMKC is 2-1 when scoring more than 74.1 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UMKC scored 66.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 61.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Kangaroos surrendered 10.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than on the road (73.9).
  • In terms of three-pointers, UMKC fared worse at home last year, averaging 5.3 treys per game with a 26.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 per game with a 28.9% percentage in away games.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee L 63-59 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 74-44 Swinney Recreation Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas L 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 @ Lindenwood - Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Tabor - Swinney Recreation Center
12/16/2023 @ Bowling Green - Stroh Center

