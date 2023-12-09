Saturday's game features the UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) and the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) clashing at Hyland Performance Arena (on December 9) at 4:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for UMKC, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

UMKC vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 74, Lindenwood 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: UMKC (-5.9)

UMKC (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Lindenwood's record against the spread so far this season is 2-4-0, and UMKC's is 3-3-0. Both the Lions and the Kangaroos are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 71.7 points per game (249th in college basketball) and conceding 70.8 (179th in college basketball).

UMKC comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.4 boards. It records 33.1 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.7.

UMKC makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

UMKC wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.4 (220th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.7.

