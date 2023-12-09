The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-15.5) 151.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-15.5) 151.5 -2500 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 0-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Redhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Purdue Fort Wayne has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Mastodons' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

