The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) will hope to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 42.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.
  • The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 120th.
  • The Redhawks' 67.0 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons allow.
  • When it scores more than 66.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 3-2.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southeast Missouri State scores 76.5 points per game. Away, it scores 55.8.
  • At home, the Redhawks concede 61.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocks down fewer triples away (6.0 per game) than at home (7.8), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (27.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ UMKC L 74-44 Swinney Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Missouri Baptist W 84-56 Show Me Center
12/6/2023 Harris-Stowe W 95-45 Show Me Center
12/9/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 Lindsey Wilson - Show Me Center
12/21/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena

