How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) will hope to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 42.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.
- Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.
- The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 120th.
- The Redhawks' 67.0 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons allow.
- When it scores more than 66.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 3-2.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southeast Missouri State scores 76.5 points per game. Away, it scores 55.8.
- At home, the Redhawks concede 61.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.3.
- Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocks down fewer triples away (6.0 per game) than at home (7.8), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (27.7%).
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ UMKC
|L 74-44
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Missouri Baptist
|W 84-56
|Show Me Center
|12/6/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 95-45
|Show Me Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
