The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) will hope to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 39.3% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 42.2% the Mastodons' opponents have shot this season.

Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.2% from the field.

The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Redhawks rank 120th.

The Redhawks' 67.0 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 66.5 the Mastodons allow.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 3-2.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southeast Missouri State scores 76.5 points per game. Away, it scores 55.8.

At home, the Redhawks concede 61.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 81.3.

Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State knocks down fewer triples away (6.0 per game) than at home (7.8), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (28.2%) than at home (27.7%).

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule