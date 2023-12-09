The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 5:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Billikens' 77 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 66.5 the Salukis allow.

Saint Louis is 5-0 when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Southern Illinois has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77 points.

The Salukis put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69) than the Billikens give up (75.1).

When Southern Illinois scores more than 75.1 points, it is 2-1.

Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.

This year the Salukis are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Billikens concede.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Kyla McMakin: 17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Tierra Simon: 4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Julia Martinez: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Saint Louis Schedule