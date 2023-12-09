The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) will face the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tim Dalger: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sincere Parker: 17.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Michael Meadows: 4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank
118th 78.8 Points Scored 85.3 36th
210th 72.5 Points Allowed 71.5 188th
225th 32.2 Rebounds 32.2 225th
338th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 302nd
104th 8.3 3pt Made 11.3 6th
238th 12.3 Assists 17.7 31st
42nd 9.5 Turnovers 11.3 140th

