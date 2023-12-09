The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) will face the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Gibson Jimerson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Tim Dalger: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sincere Parker: 17.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Michael Meadows: 4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank 118th 78.8 Points Scored 85.3 36th 210th 72.5 Points Allowed 71.5 188th 225th 32.2 Rebounds 32.2 225th 338th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 302nd 104th 8.3 3pt Made 11.3 6th 238th 12.3 Assists 17.7 31st 42nd 9.5 Turnovers 11.3 140th

