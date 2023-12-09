Saturday's contest at Banterra Center has the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-4) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) at 5:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-67 win for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.

The Billikens enter this matchup on the heels of an 89-53 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 76, Saint Louis 67

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens beat the Missouri Tigers in a 93-85 win on November 12. It was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Saint Louis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 107) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 161) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 239) on November 15

89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 321) on December 6

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

15.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Kyla McMakin: 17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

17.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Tierra Simon: 4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Julia Martinez: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.2 PTS, 5.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Kennedy Calhoun: 6.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have a +19 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 77 points per game, 62nd in college basketball, and are giving up 75.1 per contest to rank 327th in college basketball.

