How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
- This season, Saint Louis has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 308th.
- The Billikens' 74.6 points per game are six more points than the 68.6 the Pride allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Saint Louis is 4-3.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Saint Louis put up 78.2 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged on the road (71.2).
- The Billikens conceded fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than on the road (75) last season.
- Saint Louis drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|L 81-76
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 101-62
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|L 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
