The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.
  • This season, Saint Louis has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 308th.
  • The Billikens' 74.6 points per game are six more points than the 68.6 the Pride allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Saint Louis is 4-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Saint Louis put up 78.2 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged on the road (71.2).
  • The Billikens conceded fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than on the road (75) last season.
  • Saint Louis drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State L 81-76 Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois L 101-62 Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake L 75-69 Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra - Chaifetz Arena
12/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ NC State - PNC Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.