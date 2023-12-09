The Saint Louis Billikens (5-5) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

The Billikens have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Pride have averaged.

This season, Saint Louis has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Billikens are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pride sit at 308th.

The Billikens' 74.6 points per game are six more points than the 68.6 the Pride allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Saint Louis is 4-3.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Saint Louis put up 78.2 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged on the road (71.2).

The Billikens conceded fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than on the road (75) last season.

Saint Louis drained more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (35.5%).

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule