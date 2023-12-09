Missouri vs. Kansas December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (5-2) will face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 PM ET and air on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Missouri vs. Kansas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 21.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 18.2 PTS, 8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas Players to Watch
- Dickinson: 21.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- McCullar: 18.2 PTS, 8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adams: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Missouri vs. Kansas Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|54th
|83
|Points Scored
|75.1
|182nd
|71st
|65
|Points Allowed
|67
|113th
|45th
|38
|Rebounds
|30.3
|292nd
|328th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|323rd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|37th
|1st
|24.2
|Assists
|14.3
|123rd
|296th
|14
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.