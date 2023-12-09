The Missouri State Bears (5-1) meet the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Lee: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Alston Mason: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK N.J. Benson: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Chance Moore: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Clay: 14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Lee: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Mason: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Benson: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Moore: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Missouri State Rank Missouri State AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 189th 74.7 Points Scored 75.1 181st 80th 65.3 Points Allowed 72.3 207th 60th 37.3 Rebounds 33.9 163rd 244th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.3 105th 64th 9.0 3pt Made 8.1 126th 93rd 15.0 Assists 14.6 109th 303rd 14.0 Turnovers 13.1 254th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.