The Missouri State Bears (6-3) welcome in the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Missouri State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 152nd.
  • The 74.2 points per game the Bears record are just 1.5 more points than the Bearkats give up (72.7).
  • Missouri State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Missouri State averaged 3.3 more points per game (67.5) than it did on the road (64.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.3.
  • Missouri State sunk 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% at home and 33.9% in road games.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Evansville W 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Drake L 74-57 Knapp Center
12/5/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 77-73 Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Sam Houston - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
12/19/2023 Lindenwood - Great Southern Bank Arena

