The Missouri State Bears (6-3) welcome in the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Missouri State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 152nd.

The 74.2 points per game the Bears record are just 1.5 more points than the Bearkats give up (72.7).

Missouri State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Missouri State averaged 3.3 more points per game (67.5) than it did on the road (64.2).

In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.3.

Missouri State sunk 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% at home and 33.9% in road games.

