How to Watch Missouri State vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (6-3) welcome in the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Norfolk State vs Illinois State (7:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Murray State vs Austin Peay (7:15 PM ET | December 9)
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Missouri State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 50th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 152nd.
- The 74.2 points per game the Bears record are just 1.5 more points than the Bearkats give up (72.7).
- Missouri State has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Missouri State averaged 3.3 more points per game (67.5) than it did on the road (64.2).
- In 2022-23, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 67.3.
- Missouri State sunk 8.3 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.8% at home and 33.9% in road games.
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|W 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|L 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 77-73
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/19/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
