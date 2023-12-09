Saturday's game features the Missouri State Bears (6-3) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) squaring off at Great Southern Bank Arena (on December 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-68 victory for Missouri State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Missouri State vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 78, Sam Houston 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-9.6)

Missouri State (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Missouri State has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while Sam Houston's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Bears have gone over the point total in five games, while Bearkats games have gone over seven times.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (191st in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per contest (131st in college basketball).

Missouri State wins the rebound battle by 8.9 boards on average. It records 37.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 39th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.0 per outing.

Missouri State makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc (84th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 28.0%.

The Bears' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 203rd in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 116th in college basketball.

Missouri State loses the turnover battle by 5.1 per game, committing 13.7 (301st in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.6.

