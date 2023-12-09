Missouri vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game that pits the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) against the Missouri Tigers (7-3) at St. Joseph Civic Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-61 in favor of Kansas State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Tigers claimed an 81-63 win over Missouri State.
Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri
Missouri vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 76, Missouri 61
Other SEC Predictions
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- When the Tigers took down the Belmont Bruins, the No. 65 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-61 on November 6, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Missouri is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on November 6
- 81-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 239) on December 6
- 66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on November 24
- 98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 306) on November 9
- 83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 311) on November 14
Missouri Leaders
- Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)
- Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)
- Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 57.9 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (posting 81.4 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and giving up 67.0 per outing, 234th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential.
