Saturday's game that pits the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) against the Missouri Tigers (7-3) at St. Joseph Civic Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-61 in favor of Kansas State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Tigers claimed an 81-63 win over Missouri State.

Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: St. Joseph Civic Arena in Saint Joseph, Missouri

Missouri vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 76, Missouri 61

Missouri Schedule Analysis

When the Tigers took down the Belmont Bruins, the No. 65 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-61 on November 6, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Missouri is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 65) on November 6

81-63 at home over Missouri State (No. 239) on December 6

66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 275) on November 24

98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 306) on November 9

83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 311) on November 14

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

17.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 47.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Mama Dembele: 9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

9.2 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Ashton Judd: 16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

16.2 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Grace Slaughter: 12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

12.7 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Abbey Schreacke: 9.3 PTS, 57.9 FG%, 51.3 3PT% (20-for-39)

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game (posting 81.4 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and giving up 67.0 per outing, 234th in college basketball) and have a +144 scoring differential.

