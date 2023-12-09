A pair of hot squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Missouri vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Missouri has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Kansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Jayhawks' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking puts Missouri 103rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 78th.

The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

