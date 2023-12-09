A pair of hot squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Missouri vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-13.5) 144.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Kansas (-13.5) 144.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Missouri has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • Kansas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • In the Jayhawks' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • While our computer ranking puts Missouri 103rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 78th.
  • The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

