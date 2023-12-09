The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also taken four games in a row.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Missouri has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

Missouri has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.2 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

