The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also taken four games in a row.

Missouri vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Missouri has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
  • Missouri has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.2 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
  • Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

