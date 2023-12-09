The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lindenwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Darius Beane: 12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Keith Haymon: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Players to Watch

Cole: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Beane: 12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Talton: 7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ruffin: 4.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Haymon: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 337th 63.8 Points Scored 73.8 211th 249th 74 Points Allowed 73.7 244th 297th 30 Rebounds 31.2 266th 302nd 7.2 Off. Rebounds 12.2 32nd 309th 5.5 3pt Made 8.3 104th 352nd 9.2 Assists 13.3 179th 255th 13.2 Turnovers 12.8 226th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.