Lindenwood vs. UMKC December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Lindenwood Lions (3-3) will meet the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Lindenwood Players to Watch
- Keenon Cole: 16.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Darius Beane: 12 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremiah Talton: 7.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Colin Ruffin: 4.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keith Haymon: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
UMKC Players to Watch
Lindenwood vs. UMKC Stat Comparison
|Lindenwood Rank
|Lindenwood AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|337th
|63.8
|Points Scored
|73.8
|211th
|249th
|74
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|244th
|297th
|30
|Rebounds
|31.2
|266th
|302nd
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|32nd
|309th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|104th
|352nd
|9.2
|Assists
|13.3
|179th
|255th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.8
|226th
