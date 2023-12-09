The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will aim to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 40.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 45.4% the Kangaroos' opponents have shot this season.
  • Lindenwood is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos sit at 45th.
  • The Lions put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Kangaroos allow.
  • Lindenwood is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.8 points.

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 60.8.
  • At home, the Lions conceded 70.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.2.
  • At home, Lindenwood knocked down 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 William & Mary W 71-60 Clune Arena
11/27/2023 Utah Tech L 73-66 Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 @ Idaho State L 76-70 Holt Arena
12/9/2023 UMKC - Hyland Performance Arena
12/12/2023 Avila - Hyland Performance Arena
12/16/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum

