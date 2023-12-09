How to Watch Lindenwood vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) will aim to end a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Lindenwood Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 40.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 45.4% the Kangaroos' opponents have shot this season.
- Lindenwood is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos sit at 45th.
- The Lions put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Kangaroos allow.
- Lindenwood is 3-0 when it scores more than 70.8 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Lindenwood averaged 79.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 60.8.
- At home, the Lions conceded 70.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.2.
- At home, Lindenwood knocked down 8.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than away (33.2%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|William & Mary
|W 71-60
|Clune Arena
|11/27/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 73-66
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho State
|L 76-70
|Holt Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Avila
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
