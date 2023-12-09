Saturday's game between the UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) and Lindenwood Lions (3-5) matching up at Hyland Performance Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kangaroos, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hyland Performance Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lindenwood vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 74, Lindenwood 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Lindenwood vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: UMKC (-5.9)

UMKC (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Lindenwood is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to UMKC's 3-3-0 ATS record. Both the Lions and the Kangaroos are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lindenwood Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 9.2 points per game (scoring 64.9 points per game to rank 338th in college basketball while allowing 74.1 per outing to rank 253rd in college basketball) and have a -74 scoring differential overall.

Lindenwood ranks 267th in college basketball at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 its opponents average.

Lindenwood connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) while shooting 28.9% from deep (321st in college basketball). It is making 2.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 33.1%.

The Lions score 85.5 points per 100 possessions (320th in college basketball), while giving up 97.7 points per 100 possessions (322nd in college basketball).

Lindenwood forces 11.5 turnovers per game (239th in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (220th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.