Kansas vs. Missouri: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Missouri Tigers (7-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 13.5-point underdogs. The Jayhawks have also won four games in a row. The point total is 144.5 in the matchup.
Kansas vs. Missouri Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas
|-13.5
|144.5
Kansas Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- The average total in Kansas' outings this year is 145.9, 1.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Jayhawks are 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Kansas has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.
- The Jayhawks have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 90% chance to win.
Kansas vs. Missouri Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas
|4
|50%
|80.7
|156.1
|65.2
|132.4
|144.4
|Missouri
|4
|44.4%
|75.4
|156.1
|67.2
|132.4
|150.5
Additional Kansas Insights & Trends
- The Jayhawks put up 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
- Kansas is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas
|4-4-0
|2-3
|4-4-0
|Missouri
|3-6-0
|0-0
|3-6-0
Kansas vs. Missouri Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Kansas
|Missouri
|15-1
|Home Record
|16-3
|7-4
|Away Record
|5-5
|4-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-10-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|74.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.3
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
