Kansas vs. Missouri December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) play the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 21.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 18.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Missouri Players to Watch
- Dickinson: 21.2 PTS, 12.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- McCullar: 18.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adams: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Harris: 6.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Missouri Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Missouri AVG
|Missouri Rank
|54th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|75.1
|182nd
|71st
|65.0
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|113th
|45th
|38.0
|Rebounds
|30.3
|292nd
|328th
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|323rd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.7
|37th
|1st
|24.2
|Assists
|14.3
|123rd
|296th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.