The Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also won four games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kansas is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Jayhawks' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

Missouri is 3-6-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, three out of the Tigers' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is second-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

Kansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.