Two streaking squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup in this article.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Missouri has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, three out of the Tigers' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is second-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +1100, Kansas has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

