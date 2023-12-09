Kansas vs. Missouri: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Two streaking squads hit the court when the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Missouri matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Missouri Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-13.5)
|144.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-13.5)
|144.5
|-1200
|+720
Kansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.
- Missouri has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this year, three out of the Tigers' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Kansas is second-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 12th-best, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +1100, Kansas has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
