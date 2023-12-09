The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also taken four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 291st.

The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks score are 13.5 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).

Kansas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).

Kansas averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule