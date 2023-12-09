How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also taken four games in a row.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 291st.
- The 80.7 points per game the Jayhawks score are 13.5 more points than the Tigers allow (67.2).
- Kansas has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
- The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
- Kansas averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
