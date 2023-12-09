The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at 5:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have also taken four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.

The Jayhawks score 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers allow (67.2).

Kansas is 8-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 317th.

The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks give up.

When Missouri allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 7-2.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks surrendered 67.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 69.

In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Missouri averaged 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (73.3).

At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.6.

Beyond the arc, Missouri drained fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule