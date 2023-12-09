Two hot squads square off when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 292nd.

The Jayhawks score 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.

Kansas is 8-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 318th.

The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks give up (65.2).

Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.

The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Missouri knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule