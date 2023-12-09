How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 92nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 292nd.
- The Jayhawks score 80.7 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 67.2 the Tigers allow.
- Kansas is 8-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 318th.
- The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (75.4) than the Jayhawks give up (65.2).
- Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last season, surrendering 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Kansas performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (73.3) last season.
- The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 away.
- Beyond the arc, Missouri knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
