How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.
Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.
- The Jayhawks put up 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers give up (67.2).
- When Kansas scores more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Missouri has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
- The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.
- Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas posted 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.
- In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.3.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).
- Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
