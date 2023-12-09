A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.
  • The Jayhawks put up 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers give up (67.2).
  • When Kansas scores more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Missouri has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.
  • The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.
  • Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas posted 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.
  • In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.3.
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).
  • Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse
12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State W 82-72 Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center
12/22/2023 Illinois - Enterprise Center

