A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, who have won four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 53.6% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.

The Jayhawks put up 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers give up (67.2).

When Kansas scores more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.5% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 36.7% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri has put together a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 291st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 341st.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.

Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas posted 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.

In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri scored 83.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.3.

At home, the Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (76.6).

Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule