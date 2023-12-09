The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) carry a four-game winning streak into a home contest against the Missouri Tigers (7-2), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 5:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kansas has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 291st.

The Jayhawks record 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers allow (67.2).

Kansas is 8-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

This season, Missouri has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 36.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 318th.

The Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

Missouri has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged on the road (74).

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 69.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, making 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.3.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than on the road (76.6).

At home, Missouri sunk 9.5 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Missouri's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.1%) than away (33.8%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule