Two hot squads meet when the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) host the Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Tigers, victors in four in a row.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 53.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Kansas is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 292nd.

The Jayhawks score 13.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Tigers allow (67.2).

When Kansas scores more than 67.2 points, it is 8-0.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Missouri is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 342nd.

The Tigers' 75.4 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.2 the Jayhawks allow.

Missouri is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 80.7 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 74 points per contest.

In home games, the Jayhawks gave up 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than in away games (69).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Missouri averaged 10.3 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (73.3).

At home, the Tigers conceded 74.5 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).

Beyond the arc, Missouri sunk fewer treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (36.1%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois W 71-63 Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn W 69-65 Allen Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 UMKC W 88-69 Allen Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Missouri - Allen Fieldhouse 12/16/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale - Allen Fieldhouse

Missouri Upcoming Schedule