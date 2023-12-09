Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas. The over/under has been set at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -13.5

Kansas -13.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -1100, Missouri +700

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+13.5)



Missouri (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kansas is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Missouri's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks are 4-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 156.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 80.7 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +139 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It records 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 92nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.1 per contest.

Kansas knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) while shooting 38.7% from deep (35th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game while shooting 29.6%.

The Jayhawks rank 48th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 50th in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (200th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (292nd in college basketball).

