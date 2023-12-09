Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-13.0)

Kansas (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri is 3-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jayhawks are 4-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-6-0.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +139 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They're putting up 80.7 points per game to rank 70th in college basketball and are allowing 65.2 per contest to rank 59th in college basketball.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.4 boards on average. It collects 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 82nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.2 per outing.

Kansas knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (8.3). It is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc (35th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.6%.

The Jayhawks' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 51st in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 10.6 it forces on average (290th in college basketball).

