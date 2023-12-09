Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-66 and heavily favors Kansas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-13.0)

Kansas (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas is 4-4-0 against the spread, while Missouri's ATS record this season is 3-6-0. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Kansas records 35.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.4 boards per game.

Kansas knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (8.3).

The Jayhawks rank 48th in college basketball with 102.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 51st in college basketball defensively with 83.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (290th in college basketball).

