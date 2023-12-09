Saturday's contest that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) against the Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-66 in favor of Kansas, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-12.9)

Kansas (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Kansas has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Missouri, who is 3-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 65.2 per contest (59th in college basketball).

The 35.6 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 82nd in college basketball, and are 5.4 more than the 30.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Kansas hits 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (8.3).

The Jayhawks average 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and give up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

Kansas has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.1 per game (201st in college basketball action) while forcing 10.6 (290th in college basketball).

