Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) and Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 79-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kansas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:15 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Missouri should cover the point spread, which is listed at 13.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 145.5 total.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Kansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 79, Missouri 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+13.5)



Missouri (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kansas' record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, and Missouri's is 3-6-0. The Jayhawks have a 4-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 156.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks' +139 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Kansas ranks 94th in the nation at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 33.1 its opponents average.

Kansas hits 7.0 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) at a 38.7% rate (30th in college basketball), compared to the 8.3 per outing its opponents make while shooting 29.6% from deep.

The Jayhawks' 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 83.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 50th in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 10.6 it forces on average (294th in college basketball).

