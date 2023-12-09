Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Considering a wager on Schenn in the Blues-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brayden Schenn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:23 on the ice per game.

Schenn has scored a goal in a game five times this year over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schenn has a point in nine games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Schenn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 88 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-28) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 5 16 Points 2 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

