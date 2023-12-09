On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Brandon Saad going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in four of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Saad has zero points on the power play.

Saad's shooting percentage is 10.2%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 88 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 13:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:18 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 13:56 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

